EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $437.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.62 and a 1 year high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.