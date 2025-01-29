Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

