EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

EOG stock opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.