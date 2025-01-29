Equitable (EQH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equitable Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQH opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. Equitable has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,422,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,760,963.65. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $315,368.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,776.25. The trade was a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,806. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

