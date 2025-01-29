ERn Financial LLC Sells 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 17,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $241.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

