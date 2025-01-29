Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 5.3 %

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $230.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evans Bancorp stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Evans Bancorp worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.