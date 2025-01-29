Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EG. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Everest Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE EG opened at $368.24 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

