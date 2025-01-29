Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 245 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,978.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 47,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

