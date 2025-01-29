Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,528 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Metallus were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUS. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Metallus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth $2,956,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus during the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the third quarter worth about $13,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $642.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Metallus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. Metallus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

