Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $74,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DFIN opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $13,684,377.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,265,427.55. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $188,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,408.08. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

