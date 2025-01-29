Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 189.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 64.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.