Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $337.74 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

