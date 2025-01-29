Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

