Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,112,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. The trade was a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $227,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,355.24. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

