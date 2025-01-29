Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 160 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after purchasing an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,940,000 after acquiring an additional 362,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $159.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,870.30. The trade was a 43.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,265,894 shares of company stock worth $185,095,692 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

