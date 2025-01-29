Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 8,579 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $3,550,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 341.3% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

