Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 894 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,517,000 after purchasing an additional 457,231 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,546,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,081,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,622,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 854,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

