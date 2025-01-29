Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 945 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.15% of United Fire Group worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 576.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 82.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in United Fire Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other United Fire Group news, VP Corey Lynn Ruehle sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $78,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $370,680.80. This trade represents a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $642.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.54.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.60. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

