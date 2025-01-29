Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

