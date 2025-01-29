Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 46.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

GIS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

