Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after acquiring an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,226,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.