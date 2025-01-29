Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 33.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 107.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 190,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Axos Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,456.69. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

AX stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

