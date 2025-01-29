Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after buying an additional 9,105,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,467 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,378,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 767,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,146,000 after purchasing an additional 730,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

