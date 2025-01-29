Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 698,283 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3,114.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 262,162 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 496.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,209,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $841,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,505.52. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $479,997.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,343.28. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,917 shares of company stock worth $10,877,739 over the last three months. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

