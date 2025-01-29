Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,929,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,829,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after buying an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,414,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CI opened at $302.74 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.85 and a 200-day moving average of $325.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

