Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Natera by 205.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,493,000 after buying an additional 1,883,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Natera by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,194,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,747,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Natera by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,119,000 after buying an additional 269,706 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 25.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,092,000 after acquiring an additional 246,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $692,226.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,827.94. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,858 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $809,294.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,190.08. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,546 shares of company stock worth $40,338,829. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

