Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $56,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,620.39. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,766.56. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,280 shares of company stock worth $986,421. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FHI opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.75. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.