Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 333.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $125.15 and a 52-week high of $218.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.19.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

