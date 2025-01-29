Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604,367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,932,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after buying an additional 1,691,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $46,990,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.