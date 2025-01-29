Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bunge Global by 145.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 121.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays cut shares of Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

