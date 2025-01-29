Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

CUBI stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Neil Mackay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $215,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,613.26. This represents a 46.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 86,578 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $4,895,120.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,662,410.92. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,815 over the last ninety days. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

