Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Price Performance

NYSE:REX opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $60.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX American Resources

About REX American Resources

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.