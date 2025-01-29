Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,304 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after buying an additional 4,292,793 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2,217.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after acquiring an additional 782,728 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 267.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 391,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 284,665 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 136.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 484,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 279,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,375.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160,345 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on SM. Susquehanna cut their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

