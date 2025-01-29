Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $96.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Ameren



Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

