Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,764 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 88.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 984,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 128,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HP opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Helmerich & Payne



Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

