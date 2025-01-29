Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 344 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 4,865.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,698,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in M/I Homes by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.29. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.16. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

