Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 10,424 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 23,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth $156,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AxoGen by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
AxoGen Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ AXGN opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $810.22 million, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.01.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
