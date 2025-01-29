Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.8 %

EW opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.