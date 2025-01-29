Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,056,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,298,000 after acquiring an additional 288,381 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

