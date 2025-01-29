Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 8,405 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,665,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at $7,326,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $6,784,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,369,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $3,754,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Up 0.1 %

BALY opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $737.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.