Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in January

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSUF opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. Fagron has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

