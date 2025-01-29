Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in January

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fagron Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSUF opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. Fagron has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $20.85.
Fagron Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fagron
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.