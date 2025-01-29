Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 112,842 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

