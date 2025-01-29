Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 13,016 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4,145.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,364,000 after buying an additional 637,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,132,000 after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 92,995 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.