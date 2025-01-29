Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 340 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,354,514.82. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,724,652. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

