Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,925 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,494 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,312,000 after purchasing an additional 460,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

