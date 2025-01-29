Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.29 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

