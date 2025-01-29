Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,286 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $390.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

