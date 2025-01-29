Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,547 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,425,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after buying an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $155,548.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,983.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $444,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,998,222.89. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Citigroup upped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.89. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

