Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 752.9% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,128,300. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

