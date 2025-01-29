Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,509,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,290,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,708,000 after purchasing an additional 174,330 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 729,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 455,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 371,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

